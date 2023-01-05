FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The community stepped up in a big way for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation in 2022, raising $906,000 through 1,345 donations.

The foundation’s executive director, Kelly Amboe, said the constant support from the community inspires the organization’s staff.

Over the course of the year, the community engaged in a couple of new gaming initiatives to raise funds for the hospital, such as the WL Construction’s Playhouse Raffle.

The raffle’s grand prize was a 6-foot by 14-foot brightly coloured playhouse with laminated floors inside, a large deck and slide on the outside, as well as indoor and outdoor lighting.

The foundation also held a 50/50 draw with a grand prize of $10,000 to go towards a new Stellaris Vision Enhancement System ELITE, which is used to remove cataracts, for the Fort St. John Hospital.

Other annual events that took place in support of the foundation include Bluey Day, the Smile Cookie Campaign, and the Fort St. John Huskies’ Stick it to Cancer Fundraiser.

This year’s Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose Radiothon raised $153,763.50 over three days, which helped the event reach its milestone of $1 million since 2004.

The Be an Angel Gala also returned in 2022, raising $92,000 through live and silent auctions as well as ticket sales.

In December, Unforgettable Memories Foto Source hosted pictures with Santa, raising over $11,000 for the foundation.

The following equipment arrived at the hospital in 2022 after being secured through community funding:

Stellaris Vision Enhancement System ELITE, which Amboe said is to increase the capacity of visiting specialists to remove cataracts

Five mattresses for the Fort St. John & District Palliative Care Society’s beds

ECG machine for monitoring heart irregularities

Alaris IV Pumps to increase flexibility in the event of a surge

Tonopen to test eye pressure less invasively

Hoyer Lifts and Swings for easier management of patients at the palliative care society.

Amboe said the HisoCore Spectra Stainer and Cover Slipper for more timely and accurate laboratory diagnostic results and a Philips Fetal Heart Monitor for every baby to have a well-monitored delivery have also been ordered, thanks to the community’s generosity.

The hospital foundation has been around since 1994 and has raised over $14 million through community fundraisers and endowment funds.

The featured photo is of Kelly Amboe with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation at Light a Moose.

