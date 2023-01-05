FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living had an exciting 2022 coming off two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Executive director Joseph Lang explained they held a lot of activities and fundraisers they couldn’t do during the pandemic.

“I think coming out of Covid, everyone was full of energy and eager to do stuff,” Lang said.

Sarah Conkin, president of the association’s board of directors, mirrored the sentiment.

“It’s very different when you have to do everything remotely, or we had to even miss events over covid,” Conkin explained.

“It was definitely very exciting to be able to have live events and people back in the room this year.”

One of 2022’s notable fundraisers was the DGS golf tournament, which raised a record-breaking $65,000 for the association.

Members of the association were also filmed in 2022 to be highlighted in a film by Inclusion BC, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2023.

Conkin said the filming took place over several days, focusing on one of the individuals in their career program, the city, and a few other people associated with the organization.

The filmmakers that came to Fort St. John were “phenomenal,” according to Conkin.

“You could tell they were very passionate about what they’re doing, and they’re very passionate about helping get the word out there that people with diverse abilities are normal people,” she said.

Lang said the career program also went well in 2022, as they have a lot of local companies who employ the people the association supports.

“It’s a great community; it’s a generous community, so the employment program is flourishing,” he said.

In 2023, the association is looking at moving forward with a new building.

“We’re actually going to be meeting with an architect this month to start a feasibility study to ensure that everything that the building needs to be gets put in place as we’re building it,” Conkin explained.

The feasibility study follows Northern Health’s announcement to support the association in opening treatment and withdrawal management beds.

The Fort St. John Association for Community Living was incorporated back in 1960 and provides services to adults with developmental disabilities.

The Community Round-up with Lang and Conkin can be viewed below:

