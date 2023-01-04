FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Wendy’s in Fort St. John is drive-thru only after a vehicle incident earlier this week caused damage to its building.

According to the RCMP, a vehicle hit the northeast side of the local Wendy’s on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Police say the file is concluded, and icy surface conditions may have contributed to the incident. The detachment does not believe impairment was a factor.

Wendy’s has contacted an engineer to assess damage to the structure of the building, said the RCMP.

The dining area is closed at the time of writing, while the drive-thru remains open.

Photo courtesy of Skyler Rowsell.

