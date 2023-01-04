FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Warming Centre was busy over the winter break due to the freezing temperatures, peaking at -40.2 degrees Celsius on December 21st.

Alban Tense, a warming centre staff member, said the busiest day was December 26th, when they had 24 guests. On Christmas Day, the centre had 18 people show up.

“Most of the guests were saying they had no other place to go and hang out, especially on Christmas, everywhere is closed,” Tense said.

Tense said the guests felt like they had a family at the centre and felt at home.

On December 21st, the centre hosted a Christmas lunch, according to Tense. Guests were served mashed potatoes, grilled chicken, vegetables, desserts and drinks. The 32 attendees also received gift hampers.

Tense said there were also overdose prevention service peer workers to assist staff.

On New Year’s Eve, Tense said staff held another lunch for guests.

In the future, he said the staff are looking to make lunches every day, so the centre is also looking for donations of easy-to-make lunches, such as canned soups.

As winter continues in the region, Tense said the centre is also looking for winter clothing donations to help the centre’s guests.

The Fort St. John Warming Centre, located at Suite 1 10067 100th Avenue, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including holidays.

