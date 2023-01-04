UPDATE: The story has been changed as the outdoor rink at Kin Park has reopened.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The outdoor rink at Kin Park has reopened after a temporary closure.

Ryan Harvey with the city said there were some safety concerns on the edges of the rink due to the recent warm temperatures.

Story Continues Below

Additionally, the resurfacer broke down on Wednesday, delaying the resurfacing until Thursday, with the rink opening again on Thursday afternoon.

The skating loop at Mathews Park remains open.

In December, Harvey with the city said that Kin Park’s leisure surface will take a little longer to prepare due to the Kin Park pavilion construction.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More