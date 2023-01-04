PRINCE GOERGE, B.C. — The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) has opened a public survey as part of its strategic planning process.

From January 4th to January 27th, a ten-minute survey is available for individuals to share ideas “for the future of UNBC.”

Survey participants can also opt-in to a draw for the chance to win UNBC Bookstore gift cards.

The survey is part of the community engagement process, which began in November 2022.

Alongside the survey, UNBC will reportedly hold town hall engagement sessions in January.

UNBC began developing a strategic plan in November 2022, with a draft expected to be completed by April 2023.

In late spring, the university said it will undergo a second round of consultations to check back in with the public and provide another opportunity to give feedback before the plan is finalized.

In August 2023, the institution hopes to have the final strategic plan ready to roll out in September 2023.

Visit the Strategic Planning home page to learn more about the university’s strategic planning.

