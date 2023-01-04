FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Compared to record-breaking months in October and September, BC Hydro reported a decrease in workers at the Site C dam in November.

BC Hydro said there were 5,238 workers at the project in November 2022.

Over 3,500 of the workers are B.C. primary residents, which is 68 per cent of the total workforce, the report stated.

There were 1,015 residents from the Peace River Regional District employed at the dam site, accounting for 23 per cent of the workforce in November.

BC Hydro Annual Trending as of November 2022 (BC Hydro)

The number of apprentices at the project increased from 185 in October 2022 to 197 in August.

The report also provides the number of Indigenous people that worked at Site C, adding that workers voluntarily self-declared their Indigenous status to the employer. There were 386 Indigenous workers at Site C in November.

BC Hydro said 558 women were working at the dam project in November, a decrease from October.

Indigenous and Women Workforce at Site C as of November 2022. (BC Hydro)

