FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The outdoor rink at Kin Park has been temporarily closed due to ice conditions.

According to the city, crews hope to have the surface repaired and reopened as soon as possible.

The skating loop at Mathews Park remains open.

Story Continues Below

In December, Ryan Harvey with the city said that Kin Park’s leisure surface will take a little longer to prepare due to the Kin Park pavilion construction.

Thanks for reading! Give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More