FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The outdoor rink at Kin Park has been temporarily closed due to ice conditions.

According to the city, crews hope to have the surface repaired and reopened as soon as possible.

The skating loop at Mathews Park remains open.

In December, Ryan Harvey with the city said that Kin Park’s leisure surface will take a little longer to prepare due to the Kin Park pavilion construction.

