HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is reminding residents of the upcoming open house for its water treatment plant.

A representative of McElhanney, a district consultant, will be at the open house to discuss the situation and future plans for the plant.

The open house is scheduled to take place on January 10th, 2023, at the Hudson’s Hope Community Hall. It will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

Story Continues Below

The open house was announced after the district’s announcement in December that they would be returning to using the Peace River as its water source.

For more information, contact the Hudson’s Hope District Office at 250-783-9901.

Thanks for reading! Give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More