FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A property in Moberly Lake is the highest-valued property in Northern British Columbia, according to BC Assessment.

On top of releasing its list of average property values this week, BC Assessment also released its list of the top 100 valued properties in the north.

Located at 6653 Lakeshore Drive in Moberly Lake, the property that topped the list is valued at $4.4 million — a 17 per cent increase from last year. The property was also at the top of the list in 2022, valued at $3.7 million.

Most of the highest-valued properties in the north are in Prince George and Williams Lake. Only two other properties from the Peace region were on the list.

At number 43 on the list, an acreage in Dawson Creek was valued at $1.7 million.

Squeezing in at number 93, a property at 14380 Welch Subdivision in Charlie Lake was valued at $1.4 million.

The full list of the top 100 valued properties in Northern B.C. can be viewed below:

