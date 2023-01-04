FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Christmas Tree Drop-off is again available in the Energetic City to help prepare for the High On Ice Winter Festival.

Until January 9th, trees without decorations, tinsel or plastic bags can be dropped off for reuse.

Trees can be brought to the green space between the Centennial Park Parkour Park and the Fort St. John North Peace Museum, located at 9323 100th Street.

According to the city, they will be used at the High On Ice Winter Festival, held in February, before being composted.

Any questions can be emailed to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

