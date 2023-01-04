FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The federal government has extended the length of the moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the arctic, and MP Bob Zimmer is disappointed in the delay.

On January 2nd, CBC reported that the ban was extended to mid-December 2023.

In a statement on January 4th, local MP and the Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty, Bob Zimmer, said he was disappointed in the continued extension of the 2016 moratorium.

He added that a five-year review of the 2016 moratorium should have been completed by December 2021. The extension of the ban on oil and gas drilling in the artic is a result of the review’s delay, according to Zimmer.

“Canada has the highest standards for oil and gas work on offshore Canadian Arctic waters and we are proud of our Canadian workers,” said Zimmer.

“This Liberal government should be proud of them and this industry instead of hurting them.”

In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, he doubled down on his declaration that resource management in the north should be done by those in the north.

“Individual territories should be making their own decisions,” Zimmer said. “And the phrase that we have used often [is that] decisions in the north should be made by northerners, not people in Ottawa.”

Amidst the discussion of resource management, one energy analyst, Doug Matthews, told CBC that given the direction the oil and gas market is going, arctic drilling is not feasible.

“Whether that peak demand is in three years or five years or 10 years, it’s coming,” Matthews said. “If one were looking to drill in the Beaufort, production would be at least 15 years away.”

According to the Canadian government, the ban on licensing oil and gas drilling in arctic waters is linked to a five-year climate and marine review. The government also states that this order is consistent with current arctic oil and gas policies held by the United States of America.

For more information on the moratorium, visit the Government of Canada’s website.

