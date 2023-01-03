FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Stage North Theatre Society is requesting feedback from the community for their upcoming year.

The society sent out a survey via email on Monday to its supporters, looking to collect feedback and ideas to help the society shape its 2023 schedule.

The survey consists of two questions. The first asks what kind of workshops residents want to see, such as acting, auditioning, script analysis, and improv.

The second question asks what kind of shows residents want to see, such as comedies, dramas, musicals, dinner theatres, etc. The survey also asks whether people wanted to see more large shows at the North Peace Cultural Centre or whether smaller shows at alternative locations were of interest.

Anyone with feedback on these questions can contact the Stage North Theatre Society via email at execdir@stagenorth.ca.

