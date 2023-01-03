MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Cree-Ative Wonders Daycare in Saulteau First Nations is receiving 24 $10-a-day childcare spaces, the province announced Monday.

Through the $10-a-Day ChildCareBC program, the facility is opening eight infant-to-toddler spaces and 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces in January.

The Cree-ative Wonders spaces are part of the expansion of the province’s $10-a-day childcare program, with more being added provincially in the coming weeks to meet the goal of 12,500 spaces by February 2023.

According to a release from the provincial government, the program reduces the average childcare cost from $1,000 a month for full-time infant care to $200 per child.

Additionally, the Government of Canada is contributing $3.2 billion for child care in B.C. through March 2026.

The latest intake brings the total $10-a-day spaces in B.C. to almost 12,000.

All types of licensed childcare providers offering services to children five and younger were eligible to apply for the $10-a-day program. Though the cut-off date was August 18th, 2022, applications will be reviewed until the target of 12,500 spaces is met.

The province has invested $2.7 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan.

With federal funding support, the provincial government said it’s also helping approximately 69,000 families with the cost of child care at centres that are not part of the $10-a-day program through childcare fee reductions of up to $900 a month per child.

The reductions were introduced in 2018 through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and were enhanced in December 2022.

Families making less than $45,000 can receive the maximum Affordable Child Care Benefit and pay nothing out of pocket for child care. Families making as much as $111,000 may be eligible to receive additional childcare support.

For more information on $10 a Day ChildCareBC, visit the government’s website.

To apply for the Affordable Child Care Benefit, click here.

