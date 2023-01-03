Give the Gift of Local News!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The lottery prize of $500,000 won in the North Peace last year has been claimed by a Saskatoon couple who bought their ticket in Wonowon.

Andrei and Zinaida Milchevska won the Extra prize from the October 14th, 2022, Lotto Max draw after purchasing the ticket at Petro Canada in Wonowon on Highway 97.

“I was at work during a night shift, and I scanned the ticket on the Lotto! App and saw it was a winner,” said Andrei in a BCLC release.

“Then I called my wife to tell her and woke her up — we both could not believe it.”

According to a BCLC release, the Saskatoon residents visit B.C. regularly for work and vacation.

They celebrated the win with a nice dinner and plan to use the winnings to help friends and family.

