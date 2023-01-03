PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Assessments for nearly 250,000 properties in northern British Columbia have been sent out, and most of the Peace River region has seen a price increase.

BC Assessment said most places in northern British Columbia saw an increase in typical assigned value of four to 20 per cent.

These new assessments are based on the market value on July 1st, 2022.

On single-family units, Fort St. John saw an increase of four per cent, bringing the average assessment price to $343,000 from last year’s $329,000.

Meanwhile, strata homes, such as condos and townhouses, in Fort St. John saw an increase of three per cent, putting the average price at $201,000, up from last year’s $196,000.

This year, the upward trend was consistent across most of the Peace region.

Single-family units in Dawson Creek saw an increase of seven per cent, raising the price from $261,000 in 2022 to $280,000.

Strata properties in Dawson Creek saw an 11 per cent increase, jumping up to $214,000 from $193,000.

Chetwynd single-family units increased by nine per cent, up to $267,000 from last year’s $246,000.

Hudson’s Hope single-family units increased by eight per cent, putting the price at $188,000 from $173,000 in 2021.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality saw an increase of nine per cent for single-family units, increasing to $141,000 from $129,000.

Taylor single-family units saw an increase of 11 per cent, from $205,000 to $226,000.

Tumbler Ridge single-family units went from $145,000 to $151,000, a four per cent increase.

The exception to this trend is Pouce Coupe, which saw a five per cent decrease in single-family units. This decrease took the average price down to $193,000 from last year’s $204,000.

For the complete list and more information on the yearly property assessments, visit BC Assessment’s website.

