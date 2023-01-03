FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are currently experiencing power outages.

There are two large power outages in Fort St. John due to BC Hydro equipment failure, while a third, smaller one around 100th Street and 97th Avenue is a planned outage for maintenance.

The first large outage extends north of Highway 29 to southwest of the Alaska Highway and as far west as 86th Street. Crews are currently at work on the issue, and BC Hydro estimates the issue should be resolved by 12:30 p.m.

The second large outage extends from south of Road 246 to west of 116th Street. Crews are currently working on the issue, and BC Hydro estimates power should be returned by 12:00 p.m.

BC Hydro estimates that the outage due to planned maintenance should be completed by 3:00 p.m.

There is also a small outage in Dawson Creek around the 11000 block of 8th Street due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on their way to the scene and are estimated to arrive around 12:25 p.m.

For updates and more information on current and planned outages, please visit BC Hydro’s website.

