FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John saw more snow than usual this past December, according to Environment Canada.

Fort St. John saw a total of 51.6 centimetres of snow in December 2022.

Environment Canada said this was about a 93 per cent increase compared to the average December snowfall, which is usually around 26.79 centimetres.

Story Continues Below

The average snowfall Fort St. John receives in January is around 32.7 centimetres. However, Environment Canada said the area isn’t expected to get a lot of snow in the first few days of the month.

To learn more, and get accurate weather forecasts and reports, visit Environment Canada’s weather forecast website.

Thanks for reading! Give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More