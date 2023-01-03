VICTORIA. B.C. — The Government of B.C. is still seeking feedback from app-based food and ride-sharing gig workers.

Ride-hailing and food-delivery workers are encouraged to share their experiences with the job, including the benefits, challenges, and other insights into their work.

The general public is also welcome to share their thoughts.

The survey is part of the Government of B.C.’s ongoing engagement with gig workers in the province. According to a release from the province, the goal is to understand and make fair choices for gig workers and the companies they work for.

The survey can be accessed on the Government of B.C.’s website until January 6th, 2023, at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The survey is available in English, French, Punjabi, Tagalog, Arabic, traditional, and simplified Chinese.

For more information on the ongoing engagement with gig workers, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.

