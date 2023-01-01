VANCOUVER — A 70-year-old man has died following a house fire on New Year’s Eve in East Vancouver.

Matthew Trudeau, public information officer with the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, says crews were called to the home just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Trudeau says the man’s spouse heard a loud noise — which investigators believe was a window breaking from the heat — and then ran upstairs, found smoke and flames, and called 911.

Story Continues Below

Firefighters found the man dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Trudeau says it’s not considered suspicious.

Trudeau says it appears smoke detectors in the house were not functioning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More