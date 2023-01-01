FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital and Birthing Centre welcomed the city’s first baby of 2023.

Baby Marilyn was born at 8:06 a.m. at the Fort St John Hospital birthing centre weighing 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Congratulations to parents Marena and Mathias Walter of Fort St. John.

The Dawson Creek and District Hospital welcomed its first baby at 1:29 a.m.

Baby Tyrell came in weighing nine pounds and one ounce.

He was welcomed by his parents Lisa and Jay Weibe of Gordondale, Alta.

