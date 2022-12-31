VICTORIA — Health authorities in British Columbia say two workers were injured this morning when a pipe carrying steam ruptured at Victoria General Hospital.

Island Health says in a statement that the two hospital staff are receiving care, and no patients were injured or affected.

The health authority says a “mechanical emergency” caused flooding in a non-patient care area.

Story Continues Below

It says plans are now underway to remediate and repair the area.

Island Health spokesperson Andrew Leyne says the emergency involved “steam from a ruptured pipe.”

The health authority statement says there was a temporary ambulance diversion to Royal Jubilee Hospital for about two hours, but that has ended.

It says the emergency department at Victoria General Hospital remains open and able to provide care.

Leyne says Island Health isn’t releasing details of the workers’ conditions due to privacy considerations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More