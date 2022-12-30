Give the Gift of Local News!

TSAWWASSEN, B.C. — Delta Police say a youth from Surrey has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Tsawwassen, B.C., and will be facing several firearms charges.

They say officers responded to reports that shots were fired into a house but no one inside was hurt.

Acting Insp. James Sandberg says the shooting appears to be targeted, but officers believe it was a mistake.

He says the occupants have no apparent connection to organized crime or the youth involved.

Instead, he says there are indications that the previous resident of the home was the intended target.

Police say investigators are collecting evidence and seeking witnesses and video footage of the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

