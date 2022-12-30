FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP is requesting help from the public to locate 36-year-old Natasha Lynn Ray.

Ray is currently wanted for dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police requested help finding Ray on December 15th, 2021, for the same charges. How long the RCMP has been searching for Ray is unknown.

Natasha Ray is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ray also has tattoos on her right arm of a rosary and music note and “L.A.” on her right ear.

Anyone with information on Natasha Ray’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

