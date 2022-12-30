DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is holding a public hearing to discuss adding farmer’s markets to the cultural and recreational section of the zoning bylaw.

The city’s zoning bylaw outlines acceptable uses for building and structure use under the cultural and recreational sector. These uses include arenas, museums, and community centres.

Under the proposed amendments, farmer’s markets would be added to the list of acceptable uses under the zoning bylaw in section P-2.

The city is inviting any members of the Dawson Creek public who feel these amendments may impact them to attend a public hearing on Monday, January 9th, 2023. The meeting will commence at 9 a.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

Comments can also be made to the city for the hearing through email at agenda@dawsoncreek.ca by noon on January 3rd, 2023.

Copies of the proposed bylaw amendments are available to preview at City Hall, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Questions concerning the bylaw amendments or the public hearing can be directed to the development services manager at 250-784-3645.

