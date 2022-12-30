FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP recently found a 36-year-old man with seven outstanding warrants while responding to a disturbance call.

Brent Johnstone was located by police on December 20th, a day after his unendorsed warrants were reissued after he failed to appear in court, according to the detachment.

Officers located Johnstone while responding to a disturbance at a residence.

Johnstone was arrested without incident and was held for court where he was remanded into custody until January 3rd, 2023.

Initially, the detachment requested the public’s help locating Johnstone on August 3rd for the same charges.

He was then located in downtown Fort St. John by police on September 28th and was held for court where he was released on a release order.

