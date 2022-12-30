FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies will hit the ice again in the new year after a short break for the holidays.

The Huskies hope to continue their winning streak against the Fairview Flyers at home on January 6th.

On January 7th, they hit the road to Sexsmith to face off against the Vipers.

Story Continues Below

The following weekend the Huskies will play against the Beaverlodge Blades on January 13th at the North Peace Arena, and the next day, they head to Fairview to take on the Flyers.

The Huskies remain first in the NWJHL rankings with 45 points. The Grande Prairie Wheat Kings are only one point at 44 points.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More