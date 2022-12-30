FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Isabelle Cayford, her family, and her friends helped a single mom enjoy her Christmas in 2022 after several fundraisers throughout the summer.

Isabelle Cayford said the family was recommended to her anonymously, and each person in the family got at least five gifts.

According to a Facebook post from Cayford, there was over $1,500 worth of gifts for the single mom and her eight kids.

Story Continues Below

“I can’t wait for next year. Hopefully, we can raise more money next year and then help a couple more families,” Cayford said.

She thanked a long list of people in a Facebook post, including her daughter’s grandpa, Arthur, Fort City Chrysler and the community of Fort St. John.

The Christmas donation follows multiple fundraiser barbecues held throughout the summer to raise awareness for DIPG, a rare disease Cayford’s daughter, Adaura, passed away from on July 1st, 2020.

The Cayfords held a barbecue on Canada Day, one later in July, and a Show and Shine at Fort City Chrysler in August.

Additionally, Adaura’s Wish Foundation became a registered charity earlier this year.

In 2023, Cayford is planning to host another barbecue on Canada Day.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More