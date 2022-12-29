VANCOUVER — It’s been a chaotic Christmas for many travellers across the country, including one fluffy passenger who was separated from their family and stranded at Vancouver’s airport.

But a spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport says the saga of Bunbun the stuffed rabbit has a happy ending, with the toy now on its way back to its young owner.

Bunbun’s tale went viral after Alberta Senator Paula Simons tweeted a photo of the rabbit which she said had been found by her daughter at YVR on Dec. 20.

Simons’ daughter Celia Taylor says she dropped the bunny off at guest services.

Three days later a woman responded to Simons on Twitter to declare that Bunbun belonged to her toddler son, sharing photos of the pair together and a boarding pass as proof.

YVR’s spokesperson says the airport reached out to the woman, and on Tuesday Bunbun was sent to the family in Edmonton, where they are visiting from New Zealand.

Simons says she’s pleased the story has a happy ending.

“I knew everybody at the airport was having one of the worst days … I was really touched that with everything they had going on, with so much stress, the airport sort of took on this challenge,” said Simons.

Taylor, whose had two flights from Vancouver to Edmonton cancelled twice last week, said airport workers deserve praise for dealing with the travel chaos at YVR, triggered by last week’s heavy snowfall.

“They have all done much more than I did in bringing one bunny to the last round,” said Taylor.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

