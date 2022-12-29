FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a man after he reportedly punched a self-checkout till at Safeway earlier this month.

On December 20th, 2022, at 6:13 p.m., RCMP received a call from Safeway employees about the man damaging the machine, which is now unusable.

Officers obtained surveillance video and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The man who reportedly punched a Safeway self-checkout till. (Supplied)

According to police, the man appears to be heavy set, in his 40s to 50s and wears glasses.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

