FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is taking bets on which hospital will welcome B.C.’s first baby in 2023.

The odds of the Fort St. John Hospital & Birth Centre welcoming B.C.’s first baby of 2023 is at 50, according to the BCLC.

The local hospital’s first baby of 2022 was born on January 2nd at 2:46 a.m. Her parents named her Milania, and she weighed seven pounds, five ounces. She was welcomed by her parents, Marianna and Lucas of Fort St. John, as well as an older sibling.

As one of the province’s busiest maternity care centres, the B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver is the betting favourite at 3.50.

The B.C. Women’s Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2021.

The first baby born in 2022 was out of Victoria General Hospital, which has the fifth-best odds of welcoming BC’s New Year’s Baby at 11.00.

There are 23 BC hospitals to bet on through PlayNow.com until 6 a.m. (PST) on Saturday.

