FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — December’s Northern Vison Care Youth Athlete of the Month is Jenna Wissman, a nine-year-old gymnast.

Jenna has been a part of the North Peace Gymnastics Association for the past three years.

Her mom, Amy Schubert, says Jenna is very passionate and dedicated to the sport, training around 12 hours a week to advance her skills.

Story Continues Below

“It’s the most amazing thing to see your kid find something that they truly, truly love,” said Amy.

Before getting into gymnastics, Jenna got involved in a few other sports, such as dance and swimming. Amy says she noticed that Jenna began to really excel at gymnastics and called it an amazing feeling to see her daughter find something she loves.

“She just fell in love with the sport, the club, and the challenge, and she’s been loving doing it ever since.”

A huge part of Jenna’s continuous commitment to the club is the people around her, said Amy.

“If they’re in a toxic environment and it’s not fun, and it’s not enjoyable, and they don’t like the kids or the coaches, they don’t want to continue on with it.”

Gymnastics has also helped Jenna come into her own, according to Amy.

“In kindergarten, she was a very quiet, timid child, like wouldn’t speak to anybody, and then we got gymnastics going, and she kind of found her place, which helped her feel confident and comfortable.”

Amy claims the change in Jenna’s personality has also moved into the classroom.

During a recent parent and teacher interview, Amy was told that Jenna can work with anyone and is always supporting her classmates.

With Jenna’s progression and passion for gymnastics, questions about her future have popped into her mother’s head.

Amy says Jenna will always be supported by her family in whatever she chooses to do. However, after seeing her daughter compete last year, Amy says she started to get curious about if there is a scholarship in Jenna’s future.

Jenna has also brought up wanting to coach in the future, said Amy.

Outside of gymnastics and school, Jenna loves spending time with her friends and family.

Congratulations to Jenna Wissman for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for December.

If the athlete you nominated didn’t win this month, keep nominating. The votes carry over, so keep submitting your picks for the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More