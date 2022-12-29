Give the Gift of Local News!

Learn More

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.

The collision happened at about 10:30 a.m.

The truck burst into flames after the apparently head-on crash on tracks along the south side of the South Thompson River.

First responders say the train was not carrying any dangerous goods.

An emailed statement from CP says no one was hurt and there was no derailment when the train “contacted” the company’s truck.

It says an investigation is underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

(With files from CFJC, CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

This holiday season, give the gift of local news!

Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help!

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

The Canadian Press

news@moosefm.ca

The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. Energeticcity.ca subscribes to Canadian Press articles about British Columbia news and Energy news.