FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — British Columbia will instate Canada’s first delivery-fee cap for delivery fees charged to restaurants, starting January 1st.

The new fee cap is part of the Food Delivery Service Fee Act, passed on November 3rd, 2022.

The act will instate a cap on delivery fees, making it so that delivery services cannot charge more than 20 per cent of the dollar value of an order. It will also prohibit delivery companies from offloading the costs onto their employees.

In a release on December 29th, Parliamentary Secretary of Labour, Janet Routledge, said the food delivery industry had grown a lot, and protections needed to be implemented.

“It was a priority to include protections for food-delivery workers in this legislation that prevent the costs of the delivery-fee cap from being downloaded onto them,” Routledge said.

This act is an extension of the temporary cap that was put in place in December 2020 before it was extended in September and December 2021.

