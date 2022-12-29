It’s time to look back at the year with Energeticcity.ca’s top ten stories of 2022, featuring comments from the reporters who wrote them.

This year, instead of compiling the top five stories of each month, we decided to release the overall top ten read stories of the year.

We also sent out the list of stories to our newsroom, and the reporters provided comments on the stories, ranging from their experience covering it to why they thought it was important to report on.

The top stories will be released in two parts — the first will feature stories #6 to #10, and the second will have the year’s top five stories.

Energeticcity.ca’s News Director, Tre Lopushinsky, and reporters Shailynn Foster and Spencer Hall will be providing comments on the stories.

2022 Top Stories:

#10 – Lotto Max winner in Peace region

Lopushinsky – “It seemed to me like everyone in Northeast B.C. was winning lotto tickets during the latter half of 2022. I even bought my first ever Lotto Max ticket — I didn’t win anything.”

#9 – District of Hudson’s Hope being evacuated

Lopushinsky – “I may have been getting married in another province while this was happening, but I was definitely keeping tabs on what was happening. In my opinion, the residents of Hudson’s Hope have had a rough 2022, from troubles with their water to being frightened of the Battleship Mountain wildfire. This situation continued to show how great neighbouring communities are in the Peace region. Over 800 residents utilized Emergency Support Services in Fort St. John during the evacuation that lasted a week, and Bert Ambrose opened its doors to displaced students.”

Hall – “When this story hit, most were getting ready for the fall, or if you were our News Director, you were off getting married in Alberta. I was filling in for Tre while the Battleship Mountain Wildfire blazed on, which was also around the time that the Queen of England passed. We’ve since told Tre he’s only allowed one wedding — the universe simply can’t handle another.

It was heartwarming to see the community of Fort St. John step up during the evacuation of Hudson’s Hope — whether it was folks offering to take in livestock or volunteering at the emergency support centre at the North Peace Arena.”

#8 – Dawson Creek resident dies in motorcycle accident

Lopushinsky – “As you can imagine, writing about any death has its toll on a journalist, but school helps prepare you for these situations, sort of. Shailynn, who writes the brunt of our daily stories, did not attend school to be a journalist. Every time she writes a story as heartbreaking as this was, we sometimes have to chat afterwards because these stories can break a human being and burn them out. After writing this up, she reached out to the victim’s father as well.

I just want to express how proud I am at how far Shailynn has come as a new journalist. This is one of the stories on the list that shows her incredible progression.”

Foster – “I still think about the heartbreaking stories I’ve written sometimes and wonder how their families are doing.

I actually managed to get his father on the phone and had a heartbreaking conversation with him. I still can’t imagine what that family went through.

When covering the harder stories, I try my best to be compassionate but still able to do my job. It’s a hard line to walk between getting too invested and still coming off as caring about their situation. I struggle with it sometimes, and I’ve had to take breaks from writing the hard stories more than once. Sometimes the break just involves me just taking a walk around the office. Other times it’s a weekend of not thinking about the news at all. My friends and family have been a big support during my time here, which only began in March.”

#7 – Trudeau government considering truck tax

Lopushinsky – “I want to give you a behind-the-scenes look into local news — we cater stories specifically to our residents in some cases. What I mean by this is we pick and choose which provincial or national stories we want to report on based on their relevance to residents in our region. If needed, we take the broad stories and hone in on what’s impacting the northeast. Our thinking behind throwing up this release from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation was simply to let residents know about something that could potentially affect them, seeing as we like our trucks in the northeast.

This story needs a follow-up, as these were just recommendations from the Net-Zero Advisory Body and were never proposed or implemented by the Liberals.

#6 – Fort St. John bodybuilder takes home hardware from competition

Lopushinsky – “This week officially marks two years that I have been in Fort St. John, and I have to say I thought I knew everything at this point because I work in news. I was wrong because I was pleasantly surprised by how many competitive bodybuilders were in the Peace. I swear, this summer, we were writing about a local competing almost every couple of weeks, probably due to the lack of competitions last year due to COVID-19. We got to meet a lot of inspirational people like Todd Payette.

Foster – “Writing about the local bodybuilder being incredibly successful in her first competition was incredibly interesting to me. Growing up, my dad was a personal trainer, training bodybuilders for competitions like the one she was in, so I knew a bit about that world, and it was nice to talk about it again. My dad also competed, so I knew a bit about the work they had to put in and the limited diet they had before competitions. I remember it being hard on my dad but also very rewarding, and she seemed to have the same experience.”

