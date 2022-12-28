FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Visitors to Fort St. John are advised to check the status of delayed baggage, as there are bags at the local airport that have not been claimed.

According to Carolyn Turner, managing director of the North Peace Regional Airport, there are still backlogs at larger airports, including Calgary and Vancouver, which affect flights with Air Canada and WestJet.

The backlogs are due to the delays and cancellations caused by the cold weather and snowstorms across B.C. and Alberta before Christmas.

Turner said due to the backlog, some travellers are experiencing delays in receiving their baggage.

Passengers who have delayed baggage should submit a claim to the appropriate airline so they can receive their luggage, according to Turner.

The only other notable update from the local airport was that Air Canada and WestJet planes that were down for maintenance over the weekend are expected to depart on Wednesday.

