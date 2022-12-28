POUCE COUPE, B.C. — The village of Pouce Coupe has issued a water advisory due to limited water flow.

The advisory was issued on December 27th and requested that residents reduce unnecessary water usage for the time being.

According to the village, the water advisory is due to a lack of water flow into the reservoir.

Story Continues Below

The advisory stated that the water is safe for consumption.

The village said that crews are working to find a solution, and it will provide an update once a solution is found.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More