Give the Gift of Local News!

Learn More

POUCE COUPE, B.C. — The village of Pouce Coupe has issued a water advisory due to limited water flow. 

The advisory was issued on December 27th and requested that residents reduce unnecessary water usage for the time being. 

According to the village, the water advisory is due to a lack of water flow into the reservoir.

The advisory stated that the water is safe for consumption.

The village said that crews are working to find a solution, and it will provide an update once a solution is found.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

This holiday season, give the gift of local news!

Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help!

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.