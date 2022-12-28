FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A police presence at a Fort St. John Tim Hortons on Tuesday was reportedly due to a “sudden death.”

According to the RCMP, a call was received at 10:18 a.m. from the Tim Hortons located on 100th Street on December 27th.

The RCMP said the death was considered not suspicious, and the investigation was handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

According to the BC Coroners Service, further information is unavailable as the investigation is ongoing.

