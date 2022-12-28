POUCE COUPE, B.C. — According to DriveBC, a section of Highway 2 will be closed Thursday morning while a vehicle is being recovered.

From December 29th at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., there is a planned road closure between Pouce Coupe and Tomslake for 15.4 kilometres.

Drive BC said the full closure will last approximately one hour, and there will be a detour on the Old Edmonton Highway.

Motorists are requested to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

