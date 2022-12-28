FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John youth known for her charitable ways recently helped collect some last-minute items for the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers.

Sarah Byford had recently been collecting bottles and wanted to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for local kids, according to her mom, Amy Byford.

Amy reached out to the Salvation Army, which gave them a list of needed toys, including art supplies, scooters and skates.

The 11-year-old managed to find, purchase and deliver several of the toys on the list.

“Sarah’s desire to support those in need by shopping for specific items was a big encouragement. Her thoughtfulness is always amazing,” said Jared Braun, executive director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

“Because of her heart for others, some children who may not have received much will have a joy-filled Christmas.”

With the help of many community members and organizations, the Christmas hampers were picked up by those in need before Christmas Day.

Sarah’s contribution to the Christmas hamper program was not the first time she has been involved in community initiatives.

She has also assisted the Salvation Army’s Backpack of School Supplies program and the Step Up For Families initiative from Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon.

