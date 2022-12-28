FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association carried out its fourth annual Christmas drop last week.

On the evening of December 19th, firefighters dropped off gifts, Christmas trees, and turkey dinners to five families in Fort St. John.

“It’s because of our generous community that we continue to be able to support those in need,” said the association in a social media post.

The association thanked the public for their support, the Surepoint Group for donating $500, and Rumble Industries Ltd. for purchasing all the food.

