FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a large amount of snowfall in the Energetic City, the local fire department has requested the public’s help clearing snow around the city’s fire hydrants.

Matt Troiano, deputy fire chief of the Fort St. John Fire Department, said the firefighters wanted to remind the city’s residents of the importance of clearing the fire hydrants.

“When seconds count, we need to make sure that we’re able to access [the fire hydrants] and not have to dig through the snow,” Troiano said.

“Over the years, there have definitely been times when we’ve had to connect to fire hydrants around town in the middle of the winter, and it’s been difficult for our firefighters to do so.”

Residents are advised to keep an area of approximately one metre around the fire hydrant clear of snow so crews can access it in case of an emergency.

