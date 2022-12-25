Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Happy Holidays from the team here at Energeticcity.ca! Here are some messages from the writers as to what they are looking forward to during the break:

Jordan: “I’m most looking forward to going to a Canucks game with my dad and best friend”

Kat: "I'm excited to spend Christmas in a new place with good friends and good drinks."

Manavpreet: "The Holiday season and Christmas brings me back to my native Panjab. We mourn and celebrate our ancestors around this time. For Sikhs, this revives our spirit."

Shailynn: “I am excited for some time off to relax and have a nice drink”

Spencer: “Happy Holidays to our readers! I was fortunate to kick off Hanukkah with some dear friends this past Sunday. We made latkes, played dreidel and lit the menorah! I’m looking forward to some time off to spend with my pets and partner. I also get to fly to Terrace and welcome the new year with my family. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season and I wish you all the best in 2023!”

Tre: “I’m going to do nothing but eat, watch basketball, read comics and avoid my mother-in-law.”

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of December 18 to 24, 2022

Truck Involved in Accident Located: last week, there was a tragic accident in Dawson Creek that involved a semi-truck that then kept driving. Saskatoon police eventually found the vehicle. Message from Elder on Hunting: Former chief and councillor of Doig River Gerry Attachie shared his thoughts on how many Dane-zaa traditions, such as seasonal hunting, have been lost or extinct due to modern technology. Tomslake Evacuation: on Wednesday, residents near Tomslake were ordered to evacuate due to a vehicle incident involving a tanker truck. According to RCMP, the tanker carried an explosive blasting substance, but it was a stable compound that only ignited if exposed to fire so the evacuation was eventually rescinded.

