Freezing rain is forecast for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass and other areas of the South Peace region and is expected to create potentially hazardous driving conditions starting early Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Based on the latest forecast, drivers are advised to exercise caution, expect changing conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractor is working 24 hours a day in preparation for the potential weather event, plowing and applying sand as needed, but conditions may change quickly and remain hazardous.

Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance contractors on highways and refrain from passing equipment in operation until it is safe. Drivers who must travel should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

