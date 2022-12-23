FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace region broke two daily temperature records on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Dawson Creek hit a new low of -41.8 degrees Celsius. The old record of -38.9 degrees Celsius was set in 1933.

In Fort Nelson, it hit a new low of -43.6 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of -39.5 degrees Celsius, set in 1984.

A snowfall warning was issued for the South Peace on Friday, as the region is expecting to see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada states snow will ease up Friday evening, except in the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

The extreme cold warning in effect for the entire Peace region is expected to end Friday night.

