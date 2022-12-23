SURREY, B.C. — A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says members were called to a home in the Whalley neighbourhood at about 9:30 Thursday night.

They found the victim who is now being treated in hospital.

Story Continues Below

His name has not been released and a motive for the attack is under investigation.

Police say they spent the night in the area securing evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Investigators are appealing for any dashcam or surveillance video taken in the area of Grosvenor Road between nine and 10 p.m. Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More