FORT NELSON, B.C. — Regional council has approved the Fort Nelson Snowmobile Club’s request to establish a new off-road vehicle path.

The club expressed interest in building the trail south of Fort Nelson’s industrial area on a parcel of land designated for the Phase II Community Trail.

With the establishment of this trail, the club would have snowmobile access around the entire perimeter of the city.

The proposed off-road vehicle (ORV) trail would be around 6m wide and run along the southern edge of the parcel. This would allow future pedestrian walking trails to be made on the parcel.

Apart from the regional council, the club also must receive consent from other jurisdictions and utility companies that hold sections of the land.

The regional council agreed to the idea of the ORV trail with the condition that all other statutory and legal obligations were adhered to.

