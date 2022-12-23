FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — For some, the holidays this time of year are a joyous occasion, but that is not the case for everyone.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, made a statement on December 15th addressing the issue during the holiday season.

“British Columbians have been through a lot this year. Many people are rebuilding their homes and communities after floods and wildfires, we are all continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are feeling the effects of global inflation,” Whiteside said.

“On top of that, the toxic drug crisis continues to affect communities and people throughout our province.”

In the region and across B.C., several supports are available for those struggling during this time of year.

In Fort St. John, Mental Health and Substance Use community programs provide assessment, treatment and referrals for adults.

Jared Braun, the executive director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army, also mentioned the North Peace MB Church counselling service.

The hours of operation for their main office are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., excluding statutory holidays.

In emergencies, individuals are encouraged to call the hospital at 250-262-5200 or the crisis line at 1-888-562-1214.

A list of mental health supports can be found on the province’s website, at the bottom of the page following the minister’s statement and by region on Northern Health’s website.

