FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Birthing Centre could be closed on December 24 & 25, 2022.

According to a post on social media, Northern Health says the Birthing Centre at the Fort St. John Hospital could see temporary service interruptions.

Due to limited nursing staff, the facility could be closed on December 24 and 25.

Northern Health says they are working to ensure coverage during those days but says anyone needing the facility should call 9-1-1 before heading to the hospital.

The social media post says, “If you have an EMERGENCY: People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e. chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, ETC.) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

For non-emergencies, patients can call the Fort St John Health Unit at 250-263-6000 OR call the N.H. Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 (daily from 10am to 10pm) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner: https://www.northernhealth.ca/locations/medical-clinics/virtual-clinic

This is the second time the Birthing Centre has been closed. The facility was closed for 36 hours in November due to a staffing shortage. Energeticcity.ca staff received multiple reports claiming the birthing centre at the hospital was closed. Some of these reports came from hospital staff who chose to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs. Only after repeated requests from Energeticcity.ca did Northern Health finally confirm the first closure.

