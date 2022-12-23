Give the Gift of Local News!

Learn More

Think you have the Best Decked house in Fort. St. John? Light up the map by adding your Festive house on the Fero Construction Best Decked map!

www.energeticcity.ca/christmas

By adding your house to the map, you’ll let the community know that you have a Decked out house for the holidays & you want them to see it!

Fero Constuction presents Best Decked 2022!

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

This holiday season, give the gift of local news!

Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help!

Learn More

More stories you might like

Catarina is the Morning Show Co-Host from 6AM to 9AM, and Promotions Co-Ordinator by afternoon at Moose FM. She graduated Journalism Broadcast in 2015, and Radio & Media Production in 2022. When she's not doing Moose FM stuff, she's doing mom stuff.